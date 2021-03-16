Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 187 more deaths, close to a quarter of tests positive

Share this: Facebook

A total of 187 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 11 472, according to the national information system report on March 16.

Of 19 497 tests done in the past day, 4637 – about 23.8 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 283 194 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 44 663 are active. The number of active cases has risen by 2573 in the past 24 hours.

There are 7269 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 168 in the past day, with 577 in intensive care, an increase of 44.

Sixty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 10 867.

The national information system report said that 1877 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 227 059.

According to the report, 2828 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past day, bringing the total to 341 707.

A total of 59 944 people have received a second dose, an increase of 1527 in the past 24 hours.

