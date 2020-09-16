Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 7 new deaths, 4423 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total death toll linked to the virus to 736, according to data posted on September 16 by the national information system.

Six of those who died had concomitant diseases, the exception being an 81-year-old woman.

A total of 4312 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 155 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 27, the district of Blagoevgrad, 26, and the district of Plovdiv, 19.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas nine, Varna 10, Veliko Turnovo three, Vratsa two, Gabrovo two, Dobrich two, Kurdzhali six, Kyustendil two, Lovech one, Montana six, Pazardzhik four, Pernik two, Pleven three, Rousse four, Silistra two, Sofia district two, Stara Zagora 10, Shoumen three and Yambol 10.

To date, 18 216 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 4423 are currently active.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has risen by 127 in the past 24 hours to a total of 13 057.

There are 734 patients in hospital, 46 in intensive care.

Nine medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 1018.

In a separate announcement, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that Slovakia had decided to remove Bulgaria from the list of risk countries regarding Covid-19.

The ministry said that the decision is expected to take effect on September 18, and from that date, people arriving in Slovakia from Bulgaria will not need to show a negative PCR test or go into quarantine.

