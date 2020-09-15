Bulgaria annual CPI records 1.2% inflation in August

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 1.2 per cent inflation in August, unchanged from in July, data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on September 15 showed.

In August, CPI was also flat on a monthly basis. It was the only month with zero growth over the previous 12 months, which also featured six months of inflation and five with deflation.

Once again, NSI noted said that the Covid-19 pandemic created some difficulties in collecting statistical data, but said that it affected only two per cent of the overall CPI basket, same as in previous two months.

Food prices were 0.5 per cent lower compared to July, while non-food prices fell by 0.1 per cent and services prices were 0.9 per cent higher. Compared to August 2019, food prices were 4.4 per cent higher, with non-food prices falling by 2.1 per cent, while services prices were down by 0.9 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, was 0.4 per cent higher on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation in August was 0.6 per cent.

Food and beverage prices were 4.2 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 0.8 per cent and transportation costs were 6.5 per cent down compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.2 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Illustration: svilen001/sxc.hu)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments