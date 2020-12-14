Bulgaria’s Bansko to open ski season on December 17

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Bansko has become the first this year to announce the date of its opening of the ski season – December 17.

Concession-holder Ulen said that a ski pass for three days would cost, in accordance with a special offer for two adults and two children up to 12 years old, 48 leva a day.

Ulen said that up to December 20, season tickets could be bought at promotional prices, for 1300 leva for adults, pupils and pensioners up to 75 years old, 1200 leva and for children from seven to 12 years old, 1100 leva.

Family season tickets for the whole period cost 3000 leva for two parents and a child up to 16 years old, and for two parents and two children up to 16, a total of 4000 leva.

Further price details, in English, are available here: https://banskoski.com/en/page/ceni

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!