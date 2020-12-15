Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 150 more deaths, active cases total 90 128

Share this: Facebook

A hundred and fifty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 5838, the national information system said on December 15.

Of 5298 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 2095 proved positive – about 39.54 per cent.

The number of active cases has increased by 87 to a total of 90 128.

There are 199 fewer patients in hospital, with the total now 7045. The number in intensive care has decreased by 10, to 580.

Sixty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date – counting in those have died, those who recovered and the active cases – to 7919.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 312 are in the city of Sofia, 273 in the district of Plovdiv and 156 in the district of Varna.

The national information system said that 1858 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 85 578.

