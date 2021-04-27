Covid-19: Bulgaria to extend epidemic declaration to end of May, acting PM says

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s outgoing Cabinet will extend the epidemic emergency declaration by one month, to the end of May, acting Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on April 27.

The extension would be approved at the next Cabinet sitting on April 28, Borissov said after meeting with several Cabinet ministers to discuss pandemic response measures.

Bulgaria is still in the third wave of Covid-19, but active cases and the number of people in hospitals has been on the decline recently, prompting outgoing Health Minister Kostadin Angelov to say last week that the country was emerging from the third wave.

At the weekly briefing of the coronavirus response HQ on April 22, he said that the epidemic declaration should be extended “for a month, or two”. The proposal, tabled by Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, stipulated the epidemic declaration be extended to the end of May.

“The decision is for a month, so as not to hinder the actions and decisions of the future government. If there is a next government, it will be able to revise this decision,” Angelov said on April 22.

Borissov’s government remains in office in an acting capacity after the newly-elected National Assembly voted its resignation earlier this month. It will continue to do so until a new Cabinet is voted by Parliament or a caretaker government is appointed by President Roumen Radev.

