Arrivals of foreigners for holidays in Bulgaria in March down 56.8% y/y

The number of arrivals of visitors from abroad for holidays in Bulgaria in March 2021 was 56.8 per cent lower than in March 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 27, noting that the figures came against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis.

Overall, the number of arrivals of foreigners in Bulgaria in March 2021 was eight per cent lower than in March 2020.

Arrivals in the “other” category, which includes transits, were up by 13.3 per cent on an annual basis, while business trips to Bulgaria rose by 1.4 per cent, according to the NSI.

Transits accounted for about two-thirds of the visits to Bulgaria by foreigners in March 2021.

The share of visits by citizens of other European Union countries was 37.5 per cent of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in March 2021, about 30.5 per cent less in comparison with March 2020.

Visits by citizens of Greece were down by 65 per cent, Spain 43.6 per cent, France 13.2 per cent, the Netherlands 11.7 per cent, Belgium 7.4 per cent and Romania 2.5 per cent.

However, visits by citizens of the Czech Republic increased by 85.2 per cent, Austria 42.5 per cent, Italy 41.1 per cent and Germany 26.1 per cent, the NSI said.

In March 2021, the number of trips abroad by residents of Bulgaria was nine per cent higher than in March 2020, the month in which Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency because of Covid-19.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of order.bg)

