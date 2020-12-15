Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 47 mobile teams will take part in vaccination campaign

Share this: Facebook

Forty-seven mobile teams will be involved in Bulgaria’s national campaign of vaccination against Covid-19, a statement on the national information system website said.

The algorithm of the of the immunisation process is ready, which includes the logistics and the organisation of the vaccination rooms, the head of the regional health inspectorate in Bourgas, Dr Georgi Pazderov, said after a meeting between Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, the head of the national vaccination headquarters Krassimir Gigov and representatives of the six regional health inspectorates responsible for the organisation of vaccination against Covid-19.

Pazderov said that 47 mobile vaccination teams will be deployed in the country. They will have everything they need for the process of vaccination against new coronavirus infection.

He said that 33 per cent of medical personnel eligible to be immunised in phase one of the campaign – doctors, nurses, pharmacists and dentists – had said that they wanted to be vaccinated.

Close to 7800 people in the city of Sofia were registered to be vaccinated, he said. He expected the number to increase.

On December 15, Health Minister Angelov was due to inspect the special rooms for immunisation against Covid-19.

Bulgaria’s Cabinet earlier approved a five-phase national vaccination campaign. The government has underlined repeatedly that vaccination is voluntary and will be free-of-charge.

Associate Professor Mihail Okoliiski, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Bulgaria, told Bulgarian National Radio on December 15 that a survey among 1000 people in the country had found that they believed that the pandemic had been exaggerated by the media.

He said that in Bulgaria, there was a high level of belief in conspiracy theories.

Compared with a previous survey by the WHO in Bulgaria, the number who said that they would not get vaccinated had fallen from 37 to 35 per cent, he said.

(Photo: Brian Hoskins)

