Bulgaria annual CPI records 0.4% inflation in November

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 0.4 per cent inflation in November, down from 0.8 per cent a month earlier, data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on December 15 showed.

This was the lowest year-on-year increase in consumer prices since December 2016, when the figure was 0.1 per cent.

In November the CPI rose by 0.1 per cent, making it the sixth time that the monthly figure showed inflation during the previous 12 months, a period that also saw five months of deflation and one month with zero growth.

NSI once again noted that the Covid-19 pandemic created some difficulties in collecting statistical data, but said that it affected only one per cent of the overall CPI basket.

Food prices were 0.2 per cent higher compared to October, while non-food prices dropped by 0.1 per cent and services prices were up 0.3 per cent. Compared to November 2019, food prices were 2.9 per cent higher, with non-food prices falling by 3.1 per cent, while services prices were up by one per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, was unchanged on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation in November was 0.3 per cent.

Food and beverage prices were 2.8 per cent higher, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 0.9 per cent and transportation costs were 6.3 per cent lower compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.2 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

