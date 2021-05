Bulgaria annual CPI records 2.0% inflation in April

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) rose by two per cent in April, compared to 0.6 per cent inflation a month earlier, data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on May 17 showed.

Monthly inflation in April was 0.7 per cent, the eighth time that the monthly CPI figure showed an increase over the previous 12 months, which also saw deflation recorded three times and one month of zero growth.

Beyond the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the inflation indicator, it limited NSI’s ability to collect the data, with the statistics body saying that it had to extrapolate about two per cent of the total consumer price index, compared to three per cent a month earlier.

Food prices were 1.1 per cent higher compared to the previous month, the same as non-food prices, while services prices were 0.2 per cent down. Compared to April 2020, food prices were 0.4 per cent higher, while non-food prices rose by 2.1 per cent and services prices rose by 3.4 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded 0.7 per cent inflation in April, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation was two per cent.

Food and beverage prices were 0.6 per cent higher, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 2.8 per cent and transportation costs were 6.3 per cent higher compared to April 2020. The three categories account for about 48.8 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

