Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 17 259

The deaths of nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, according to the May 17 daily report by the national information system.

This brings Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 259.

Of 4309 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 151 – about 3.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 414 192 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 34 458 active cases, a decrease of six compared with the figure in the May 16 report.

The report said that 148 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 362 475.

There are 4858 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 19 in the past 24 hours, with 499 in intensive care, a decrease of two.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 13 339, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that 3390 doses of vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1 116 741.

So far, 414 729 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 1581 in the past 24 hours.

