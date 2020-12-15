Bulgaria’s Pamporovo to open 2020/2021 ski season on December 19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Pamporovo is to open its 2020/2021 ski season on December 19, according to a notice on its official website.

Information about open lifts and ski runs will be posted on its website, it said.

The mountain resort of Bansko has announced its ski season will open on December 17.

Bulgaria’s other major mountain resort, Borovets, has not yet announced an opening date for its 2020/2021 ski season.

A notice on the official Borovets website said that at the moment, temperatures were not conducive to enabling the announcement of an opening date.

(Photo via Pamporovo’s Facebook page)