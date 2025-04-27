Fourth LUNAR Festival of Lights to be held in Bulgaria’s capital in May

The fourth LUNAR Festival of Lights will be held over four evenings between May 8 and 11 2025 in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

“Artists from all around the world will tell stories, provoke the imagination, and surprise the audience through their magnificent 3D projection mapping and light installations,” according to the festival’s website.

LUNAR Festival of Lights is a private and independent initiative by the Bulgarian visual effects studio MP-STUDIO.

It is organised in partnership with one of the most popular festivals of light art in the world Festival of Lights International Production GmbH.

The event will be held with the institutional support of the European Parliament in Bulgaria, the Representation of European Commission in Bulgaria, Sofia Municipality, Ministry of Tourism and with the financial support of Program “Creation” of the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria.

Access to all artworks that are part of the festival is free of charge.

To see the programme, please click here.

(Archive photo from 2024 via the festival’s Facebook page)