Bulgaria signs more than billion leva contract for 35 new electric trains

Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry signed on April 25 a contract with the BULEMU consortium for the delivery of 35 electric Coradia Stream interregional trains including 15 years of maintenance.

The consortium includes Alstom Transport SA, Romania, Alstom Ferroviaria SpA and RVP Invest.

A media statement by Alstom on April 25 gave the total value of the contract as 720 million euro, of which Alstom’s share is 600 million euro, while a Bulgarian government information service media statement said that the contract was worth more than a billion leva.

The Bulgarian government statement said that the contract was the largest signed to date for the supply of new trains.

The 35 inter-regional EMUs trains will be the first provided by Alstom for passenger operation in Bulgaria and the first electric interregional trains purchased in the country in the past 20 years.

The EMUs will be used to service passenger and intercity trains with journey times of up to four to five hours.

“The new electric interregional Coradia Stream trains for Bulgaria will contribute to more modern and sustainable transportation in the country – in line with our ambition to lead the way towards greener and smarter mobility worldwide,” Gian Luca Erbacci, President of Alstom Europe said.

“I am delighted that our Coradia interregional trains, appreciated in so many European countries, will run in Bulgaria as well. This contract completes the portfolio of Alstom solutions in this country, from signalling and infrastructure projects to passenger trains and maintenance capabilities,” he said.

Grozdan Karadzhov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, who signed the contract on behalf of Bulgaria, said: “These trains will enable the implementation of the state policy in the field of passenger rail transport, which aims to attract more passengers through a more regular service with an increased quality and comfort of service as well as reduced emissions”.

Developed specifically for the European market, Coradia Stream interregional trains are equipped with the ERTMS Level 2 traffic control system and comply with both European standards (EN) as well as Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSIs), being capable of operating under all the main European power supply systems.

The maximum speed of the trains will be 160 km/h.

Each train will have six carriages, a total capacity of over 320 seats and 100 per cent low floor, ensuring easy access for all passengers.

There will be two entry doors on each side of the middle carriages and one door on each side of the end carriages.

The passenger information system will include both audio and dynamic visual displays. Each carriage in the train will be equipped with large luggage racks.

These Coradia Stream interregional trains will also be equipped with a digital passenger counting system with high-precision sensors, as well as sockets for charging of electronic devices.

Each train will have four modern controlled emission toilets, evenly distributed along the entire length of the train, with one designed for people with reduced mobility.

There will be designated spaces for bicycles and strollers.

The final configuration, colours and finishes will be fully customised according to the requirements of the Contracting Authority during the design stage, Alstom said.

Photo: government.bg

Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov said that the acquisition meant that the government was not only working to renew the resources of railway transport in the country, but was also saving resources under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Twelve of the trains will be financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan worth 363 million leva, and 23 trains worth over 696 million leva will be included in the Social Climate Plan of the Republic of Bulgaria.



Karadzhov thanked the European Commission for the flexibility shown, allowing the first 12 trains, which will be delivered by August next year, to be 100 per cent at the expense of European funds, the Bulgarian government statement said.



At a regular meeting on April 23, the Cabinet provided 278 600 000 leva in an interest-free loan to the Transport Ministry for an advance payment under the contract.

(Main photo: Alstom)

