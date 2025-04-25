Bulgaria’s Plovdiv to host 2025 UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism

Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv is to host the 2025 UN World Tourism Organization’s Global Conference on Wine Tourism, to be held on October 6 and 7.

According to UN WTO “this annual conference represents a unique opportunity for experts from across the growing field of wine tourism to work together to find concrete solutions to make tourism an enabler of the way forward towards a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future for communities”.

At a regular meeting this week, Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved a draft decision on signing an agreement with UN WTO on the hosting of the conference.

The government information service said that the conference is expected to bring together representatives from 160 countries that are members of the organization “which will contribute to the positive image, advertising and visibility of our country and will establish Bulgaria as a year-round destination on the world tourist map”.

The Tourism Ministry said on April 22 that minister Miroslav Borshosh had held a series of meetings in Plovdiv in connection with preparations to host the conference.

Borshosh, accompanied by Plovdiv mayor Kostadin Dimitrov and deputy mayor Plamen Panov as well as officials from the ministry and the municipality, visited key locations in Plovdiv suitable for hosting major events, including cultural and educational institutions, the ministry said.



“I am glad that the local partners show serious commitment and I am confident that together we will offer an unforgettable program and conference, prepared at a world-class level,” Borshosh said.

“Plovdiv is the natural choice to host the Ninth Global Conference on Wine Tourism of UN Tourism. A city with a rich cultural history, a modern urban environment and an established position as one of the leading wine regions in the country. This combination makes it truly suitable for an event that unites tourism, culture and sustainable development,” he said.

The Tourism Ministry said that Plovdiv has been named the best wine capital in Europe for 2025, according to a study by the tourist organization European Best Destinations, and Wine Enthusiast magazine chose Plovdiv and the region as one of the 10 best destinations for wine tourism.

(Photo: Trish Hughes/ sxc.hu)

