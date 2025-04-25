EU adopts two assistance measures to support armed forces of Moldova

The Council of the European Union adopted on April 24 a seventh assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova to modernise the country’s short-range air defence capabilities, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

The adopted assistance measure is worth 20 million euro, and will finance short-range air defence launchers and missiles.

Earlier, on April 7, the Council adopted the sixth EPF assistance measure in support of the Moldovan Armed Forces’ infantry mobility as well as air defence-related command and control capabilities worth 40 million euro.

This measure is intended to finance light tactical mobility vehicles as well as command and control equipment for the tactical and operational integration of short-range air defence systems.

These new actions bring EPF support to Moldova up to 197 million euro to date, the Council of the EU said.

“Building on previous EPF assistance measures since 2021, this support will continue to enable the Moldovan Armed Forces to improve their operational effectiveness, accelerate meeting EU standards and interoperability, and thereby better protect critical civilian infrastructure as well as civilians in crises and emergencies,” the statement said.

“It will also enhance Moldova’s capacities to participate in EU military CSDP missions and operations.”

The EU is committed to provide all relevant support to Moldova in addressing the challenges it faces as a consequence of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and to strengthen the country’s resilience, security and stability in the face of destabilising activities by Russia, the statement said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)