Bulgaria’s government grants 46.4M leva for additional BioNTech-Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

Bulgaria’s Cabinet allocated on April 7 a sum of 46.4 million leva (about 23.7 million euro) to buy additional quantities of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, the government information service said.

The funds will provide 1 533 037 doses, the statement said.

The Cabinet also decided that the additional 1000 leva a month for medical and non-medical staff in the front line against Covid-19 would continue, subject to the epidemic declaration, due to expire on April 30, being extended.

In other news related to the Covid-19 situation on April 7:

The first special office for Covid-19 vaccinations of people older than 65 opened at St Ivan Rilski University Hospital.

The opening hours are from 10am to 4pm.

To avoid crowding, it is mandatory to pre-register by phoning 0885 94 73 50.

Currently, only AstraZeneca vaccines are available.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told the Cabinet meeting that the “hot lunch at home” programme currently has funding up to the end of 2021.

The government is providing 39 million leva for the programme, which will help 60 000 vulnerable people, Borissov said.

At noon on April 7, World Health Day, there will be a minute of silence for medical personnel in Bulgaria who died since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Bulgarian Medical Association, more than 120 doctors in Bulgari have died of Covid-19.

Bulgarian National Television said in another tribute to the medics who have died, the sirens of ambulances will be sounded.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

