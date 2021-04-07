Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 132 more deaths, active cases rise to 70 757

Share this: Facebook

A total of 132 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 13 918, according to the April 7 report by the national information system.

Of 17 576 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4004 – about 22.7 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 360 863 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 70 757 active cases, an increase of 1113 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10 355 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 47 in the past day, with 755 in intensive care, an increase of 21.

Eighty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 12 287.

The report said that to date, 519 635 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered, including 9586 in the past day.

So far, 104 845 people in Bulgaria have received a second dose, an increase of 2418 in the past day.

