Report: Sofia cheaper than average city in Europe for international schools

Sofia is cheaper than the average city in Europe for international schools: sixth cheapest out of 21 cities, according to a report by the International Schools Database.

According to the report, the prices of international schools in Sofia per year ranged from a minimum $5010 to a median $9149 to a maximum $21 136.

The report was based on price data from 21 cities in 15 European countries.

“While we have used all price data available to us, there may be additional schools and prices not included in each city, because they do not make their price data available or it is unknown to us,” the International Schools Database said.

Switzerland is the most expensive European country for international schooling. The Swiss cities of Zurich, Geneva and Lausanne take the top three spots, with prices in Laussane-Vaud and Geneva starting at a minimum of $14 840 per year.

The widest range of school prices – from just $2 544 per year to $33 508 – is found in Paris. The French capital also takes the title of lowest minimum price in all of the European cities listed.

The lowest maximum, however, belongs to the Danish capital Copenhagen. In Denmark both public and private schools (which includes international schools) are all heavily subsidised by the government. This may explain why education is so affordable – comparatively speaking – in a country with a reputation for a high cost of living.

Other points of interest include international schools in Madrid, which range from $4100 to $15 095 a year with the average school costing $8763. This puts Madrid among the cheapest cities in Europe, 17th out of 21.

Brussels has a huge difference in prices, with the most expensive school costing almost $30k more than the cheapest. The range of prices in its mid range is quite wide too, ranging from $13 227 and $22 431. The Belgian capital is also home to the most expensive international school in Europe.

The most expensive schools worldwide can be found in Asia, particularly in China. Only one Asian city – Cambodia’s Phnom Penh – offers prices for under $2000 per year, while Beijing and Shanghai have the second and third most expensive maximum prices on the planet at $41 389 and $38 853 per year. Kyoto-Osaka-Kobe takes the first spot at $48 575 per year.

