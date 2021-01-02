Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 28 more deaths, active cases decrease to 74 593

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7604, according to the January 2 report by the national information system.

A total of 274 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. Of these, 160 were established by PCR tests and 114 by rapid antigen tests.

In all, 2447 tests for Covid-19 were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 1831 were PCR tests and 616 were antigen tests. This means that 11.1 per cent of those tested proved positive.

To date, 202 540 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 74 593 are active, a decrease of 570 compared with the figure in the January 1 report by the national information system.

The national information system said that 816 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 120 343.

There are 4747 patients in hospital, a decrease of nine compared with the previous figure. There are 462 patients in intensive care, two fewer than the day before.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – to 8919.

The report said that no one had been vaccinated on January 1, leaving the total to date, since the process began on December 27, at 4739.

