Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in 2020 was 7576

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 was 7576 in 2020, according to figures published by the national information system on January 1.

In Bulgaria, the first two cases of people testing positive for new coronavirus were reported on March 8. The first death linked to the disease in Bulgaria was on March 11.

According to the national information system, 202 266 people in Bulgaria had tested positive for new coronavirus in 2020.

A total of 119 527 are listed as having recovered from the virus in 2020.

In all, 1 155 283 tests for new coronavirus were administered in Bulgaria in 2020. The December 24 national information system report was the first to include the results of antigen tests as well as PCR tests for Covid-19.

Bulgaria began its process of vaccinating against Covid-19 on December 27, using Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The January 1 report said that to date, 4739 people had been vaccinated.

At a briefing on December 31, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov and Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev both said that there was an enduring trend of more people having recovered than those newly infected, while morbidity and the rate of mortality were going down.

As at that briefing, over a 14-day period, Bulgaria ranked third in the European Union in the rate of mortality and 24th in the rate of morbidity, Kunchev said.

For The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the January 1 national information system’s report of the current figures, please click here.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!