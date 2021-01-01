Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 61 more deaths, active cases at 75 163

Share this: Facebook

A total of 61 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7576, the national information system said on January 1.

Of 5739 coronavirus tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 1046 proved positive – about 18.2 per cent. Of this figure, 744 were established by PCR tests and 302 by rapid antigen tests.

To date, 202 266 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 75 163 are active, a decrease of 207 compared with the figure in the December 31 report by the national information system.

There are 4756 patients in hospital, 75 fewer than the day before, while the number in intensive care has gone down by three to 464.

Forty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 8911.

A total of 1192 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 119 527, according to the national information system.

The number of people who have received Covid-19 vaccines was 4739, including 131 in the past 24 hours.

Of the newly-confirmed coronavirus infection cases, 155 are in the city of Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 41, Bourgas 81, Varna 100, Veliko Turnovo 27, Vidin 13, Vratsa 47, Gabrovo eight, Dobrich 26, Kurdzhali 14, Kyustendil 18, Lovech 18, Montana eight, Pazardzhik 28, Pernik 33, Pleven 38, Plovdiv 107, Razgrad eight, Rousse 21, Silistra 15, Sliven 34, Smolyan 13, Sofia district 23, Stara Zagora 59, Turgovishte 12, Haskovo 44, Shoumen 33 and Yambol 22.

