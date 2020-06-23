Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry corrects number of newly-infected medics from 21 to 6

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Ministry issued a statement on June 23 correcting the reported number of medical professionals who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours from 21 to six.

It issued the correction after the national information system reported the figure of 21 for the past 24 hours, although this was the figure for the period from June 17 to 21.

The ministry said that the six medical personnel who had tested positive in the past 24 hours, three doctors and three nurses at medical institutions in the city of Sofia, were in 14-day home quarantine.

It said that the figure for newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, 79, remained the same because it included only the six medical personnel, not 21.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments