Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 8 more deaths, active cases drop to 1606

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by 26 in the past 24 hours to a total of 1606, according to data posted by the national information system on June 23.

This is the first time in close to two weeks that the number of active cases has decreased, though the current total remains above the 1006 recorded on June 7, the day after the number briefly dropped below the 1000-mark.

The death toll has risen by eight in the past 24 hours, to a total of 207.

Those who died include a 73-year-old woman who had pneumonia and heart disease, a 71-year-old man with pneumonia and multiple comorbidities, a 76-year-old woman with diabetes, a 78-year-old man with heart and lung disease, a 65-year-old man with diabetes, heart and kidney disease; a 57-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease; a 61-year-old man with pneumonia and chronic lung disease, and a 67-year-old woman who had pneumonia and no symptoms of any other disease.

To date, a total of 119 556 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria.

Of the 2776 samples in the past 24 hours, a total of 79 proved positive.

The distribution by district, based on the current address of those who tested positive, is Blagoevgrad one, Bourgas four, Varna two, Veliko Turnovo one, Vratsa one, Kyustendil one, Pazardzhik three, Pernik one, Plovdiv one, Razgrad two, Sliven six, the district of Sofia 13, the city of Sofia 32, Stara Zagora five, Turgovishte one and Yambol five.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is 3984, counting in those who died and those who have recovered.

A total of 2171 people have recovered, 97 in the past 24 hours.

There are 341 patients in hospital, 11 in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by 21 in the past 24 hours to a total of 364.

