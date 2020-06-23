Covid-19: Four members of Bulgarian Socialist Party leadership body test positive

Share this: Facebook

Four of the 70 people tested on June 22 for new coronavirus at the Bulgarian Socialist Party Sofia council headquarters have proven positive.

The tests were carried out after MP Yanaki Stoilov tested positive. He had attended a meeting earlier in June of the BSP’s national council, and of the Sofia leadership of the party.

Among those who have tested positive are BSP MP Nikolai Tsonkov and municipal councillor Nikolai Nikolov.

All four are in good general condition, showing no symptoms of the illness and are awaiting instructions from the Sofia regional health inspectorate.



On June 22, it emerged that Milka Hristova, the deputy chairperson of the Sofia city council and a longtime BSP councillor, had tested positive for Covid-19.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

