Covid-19: Bulgarian Health Minister’s latest order – details

As of June 23, wearing a disposable or reusable protective mask or other means covering the nose and mouth, such as a scarf or facial shield, is mandatory in all indoor public places, though this does not apply to customers in restaurants and drinking establishments, according to an order by Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.

The order says that the number of spectators at sporting events may be up to 50 per cent of seating capacity, with spectators sitting at least one seat apart or separated by a distance of 1.5 metres.

At football matches, there may be up to 1000 spectators per sector, subject to the same conditions regarding distancing.



The rule for up to 50 per cent occupancy of the total seating capacity also applies to the holding of congresses, conference, seminars, exhibitions, and so on, the Health Ministry said.



The condition for up to 50 per cent occupancy of the places also applies to the holding of cultural and entertainment events indoors and outdoors. This also applies to the activities of discos and nightclubs, as well as weddings, balls and other mass gatherings, the ministry said.

A State of Emergency was in place in Bulgaria from March 13 to May 13 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was succeeded an epidemic declaration, initially due to expire on June 14 but which has been extended to June 30.

