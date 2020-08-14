Bulgarian National Bank putting new 5 leva banknote into circulation in September

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) said on August 14 that it is putting into circulation a new version of the five leva banknote, with enhanced security features, on September 4 2020.

The overall design and the main elements of the banknotes of the new series feature no significant changes as compared with the banknotes already in circulation, BNB said.

BNB said that the changes are related to the introduction of new security features:

An additional mark for visually impaired people – one thick and nine thin lines at an angle along the short sides of the banknote.

Hologram stripe with optical effects – images of a woman reaper and a stylised flower alternating when the banknote is tilted; а coloured hologram portrait of Ivan Milev; images of a ‘crowned lion rampant’ with a dynamic optical effect and a 3D image of the number 5.

Security thread – built into the paper and partially appearing on the reverse with a repeating light-coloured text ‘БНБ 5’ (BNB 5) and a vertical dynamic optical effect shifting its colour from red to green. The repeating text ‘БНБ 5’ is visible on the obverse when the banknote is held up to the light.

High resolution watermark – seen when the banknote is held up to the light. It represents a high resolution half-tone portrait of Ivan Milev. The image is also visible on the reverse of the banknote.

The five leva banknotes, issues 1999 and 2009, will remain in circulation along with the five leva banknotes, issue 2020, BNB said.

For as little as three euro (or the equivalent in other currencies) a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments