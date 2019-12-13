Bulgarian PM Borissov congratulates Boris Johnson on sweeping UK election victory

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has congratulated Boris Johnson on the UK Prime Minister’s decisive victory in the December 12 parliamentary elections.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson and to the Conservatives,” Borissov said in a message on Twitter on the morning of December 13.

“I believe that we will continue to work well together and maintain high-level cooperation between Bulgaria and the UK,” Borissov said.

At the time Borissov tweeted the message, with two constituencies still to declare, the Tories had won 364 seats, gaining 66, while Labour had 202 seats, losing 42. The Conservatives were set for their largest majority in the House of Commons since 1987, while Labour was heading for its worst result since 1935.

Borissov sent the message from Brussels, where along with other leaders of European Union countries, he was attending a European Council meeting on December 13 to discuss Brexit and preparations for the negotiations on future EU-UK relations after the withdrawal.

