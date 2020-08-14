Deaths in Bulgaria in the first seven months of 2019 and 2020: A comparison

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



For much of the first six months of 2020, it was striking that the number of deaths in Bulgaria was lower than in January to the end of June 2019. But in July 2020 alone compared with July 2019, that trend was reversed.

Striking, of course, for the fact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fears about the death toll it would mean in Bulgaria.

(Photo of the main gate of Sofia Central Cemetery: Edal Anton Lefterov)

The rest of this article is available exclusively to Patreon supporters of The Sofia Globe. Becoming a Patreon supporter costs as little as three euro, or the equivalent in other currencies, a month. Please click on the button below.

Become a Patron!