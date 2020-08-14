Bulgaria welcomes Israel – UAE peace deal

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has welcomed the establishment of a full and formal peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which includes the mutual opening of embassies, direct flights and many other bilateral agreements.

“This is the greatest advancement toward peace between Israel and the Arab world in the last 26 years and it marks the third formal peace between Israel and an Arab nation,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on August 13.

In a statement, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said: “We welcome this exceptional diplomatic breakthrough and congratulate the Contracting Parties on this achievement. It could open a new page in the history of the Middle East and bring about a major change in the lives of its peoples, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the world’s political climate.

“We hope that this event will give a powerful impetus to the efforts to overcome the conflicts in this suffering region and will open new perspectives for building relations of peace and good neighbourliness between the countries in the Middle East as a prerequisite for ensuring a dignified life and prosperity for future generations,” the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

