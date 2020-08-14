Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Numbers of active cases and patients in hospital drop, two more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by 248 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4684, according to data posted on August 14 by the national information system.

There are 824 patients in hospital, 10 fewer than as at the August 13 update. Sixty-three are intensive care, one fewer than as at the August 13 update.

The death toll in Bulgaria among people who had tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by two to a total of 484. Those who died in the past day were a 63-year-old man who had heart and chronic neurological disease and a 64-year-old woman who had pneumonia.

The number of those who have recovered from the virus has risen by 422 in the past 24 hours to a total of 8901.

A total of 5877 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 176 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number was in Blagoevgrad district, 35, followed by the city of Sofia, 30, and the districts of Plovdiv, 24, and Varna, 14.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Bourgas four, Veliko Turnovo one, Vratsa one, Dobrich 10, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil two, Lovech four, Pazardzhik eight, Pernik one, Pleven seven, Razgrad one, Rousse one, Silistra three, Smolyan three, Sofia district five, Stara Zagora five, Turgovishte two, Shoumen 10 and Yambol three.

To date, 780 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus, 11 in the past 24 hours, according to the national information system.

