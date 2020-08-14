Covid-19: Israel abolishes quarantine for citizens arriving from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

According to the Bulgarian embassy in Israel, the Israeli authorities have abolished the requirement for 14-day quarantine for citizens arriving from Bulgaria, a notice on Bulgaria’s coronavirus.bg website said.

The decision takes effect on August 16 and will allow Israeli citizens to travel to Bulgaria without being quarantined on their return, the statement said.

Apart from those travelling from Bulgaria, the restrictive measure will also be lifted for citizens arriving in Israel from Croatia and Greece.



At the moment, arrivals in Bulgaria from Israel are not subject to mandatory quarantine.

(Photo: Andrew Shiva)

