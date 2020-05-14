Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 99 dead, 521 have recovered

Share this: Facebook

As of the morning of May 14, the death toll in Bulgaria among those who had tested positive for Covid-19 is 99, while 521 people have recovered from the virus, the operational headquarters said.

The announcement came as the country transitioned from a two-month State of Emergency to a national epidemic declaration that will remain in force until June 14.

The national operational HQ said that out of a total of 1611 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 31 had tested positive. This brings the total, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered, to 2100.

The death toll has risen by three in the past 24 hours. Those who died were a 79-year-old man from a nursing home in the town of Kula, a 75-year-old woman with Covid pneumonia who died at St Anna Hospital in Sofia, and an 87-year-old man, who also had heart disease and cancer, who died at Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia.

A total of 365 patients are in hospital, 51 of them in intensive care.

Three more medical personnel have tested positive, bringing the total to 228.

With the end of the State of Emergency, the operational HQ is no longer announcing figures twice-daily, but only in the morning.

