Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 34 more deaths, active cases rise to 22 801

Thirty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9561, according to the February 12 daily report by the national information system.

Of 11 816 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1070 – about nine per cent – proved positive.

The number of active cases rose by 565 in the past 24 hours, to 22 236.

There are 3297 patients in hospital in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 67. A total of 293 are in intensive care, an increase of 20.

Twenty-eight medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 9792.

A total of 471 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, according to the national information system, bringing the total to 195 682.

The national information system said that 4960 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 had been administered in the past day, with the total now 71 123.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

