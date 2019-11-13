US-funded housing for elderly with special needs opens in Bulgaria’s Sliven

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



United States ambassador Herro Mustafa to Bulgaria and Sliven mayor Stefan Radev inaugurated on November 13 a new US government-built $265 000 two-level building in central Sliven designed to provide sheltered housing for elderly with special needs, the US embassy said.

This new “family type” facility will provide a home environment, and daily care, for eight residents who live there. Three social workers and three occupational therapists will work at the facility to support the residents, the statement said.

The new building consists of five bedrooms, a kitchen with dining hall, four bathrooms, storage rooms, and a large laundry room. Sliven municipality provided all furniture and equipment for this joint project.

“We have completed multiple kindergarten and high school projects in this area, and not far from here we are currently renovating Sinchets Kindergarten. We have funded multiple projects throughout the country. Our co-operative efforts partner our embassy and municipalities across Bulgaria. Partners and allies support each other. We rise together,” Mustafa said.

Since 2010, the US government has invested more than $6 million in community support projects in Bulgaria.

“Our Good Neighbour Programme brings together American military troops and Bulgarian municipalities to collaborate on significant projects. Under this program, the US government also partners with non-governmental organizations and local Bulgarian firms to complete projects that support Bulgaria,” the embassy said.

(Photos: US embassy Sofia)

Comments

comments