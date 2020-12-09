Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry: Check on winter resorts found no breaches of anti-Covid rules

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Inspections of four- and five-star hotels, guest houses and small family hotels in winter resorts in Bulgaria found no breaches of the measures ordered by the Health Minister to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Tourism Ministry said on December 9.

The checks were done on the occasion of December 8, celebrated in Bulgaria as the Day of the Student.

Earlier media reports said that in contrast to other years, December 8 2020 saw scant business in Bulgaria’s large winter resorts.

The checks were done by regional health inspectorates, police and the Consumer Protection Commission and covered hotels and guest houses in Bansko, Borovets, Pamporovo, Razlog, Banya, Dobrinishte, and Chepelare.

The checks found full compliance with the special measures in effect from November 27 to December 21, which close catering and entertainment establishments. No violations were found of the rule that private celebrations may be attended by no more than 15 people, the Tourism Ministry said.

“I congratulate the workers in the tourism sector who have shown how the conditions and the order of the Minister of Health should be observed. For us, this is a clear sign of high professionalism and moral responsibility to society,” Tourism Minister Mariana Nikolova said.

“Despite the unfavorable economic conditions, the sector did not hesitate to give up easy profits at the expense of people’s health. I believe that with such solidarity with society, we will be able to limit the spread of the pandemic and we will be able to welcome the upcoming holidays with our loved ones in the places we love,” she said.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!