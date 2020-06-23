Bulgaria Foreign Ministry issues non-EU transit travel advisory

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory on June 23 recommending that Bulgarian nationals traveling to EU member states and Schengen visa-free travel area avoid transit flights through non-EU countries and use direct flights instead.

The advisory was issued in relation to continued travel restrictions between EU member states and third countries due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry said that even in cases where authorities in a country outside the EU had no restrictions on Bulgarian nationals, some airlines were asking for additional proof regarding the purpose of travel.

In such instances, Bulgaria’s diplomatic and consular services had limited options, although travellers could seek to protect their rights in court, the ministry said.

The ministry recommended that all Bulgarian travellers check the current transit and border checkpoint information for third countries and EU member states on the ministry’s dedicated foreign travel website.

(Photo: mfa.bg)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

