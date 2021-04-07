Borissov outlines his scenarios for attempts to form new government in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told an April 7 Cabinet meeting of the scenarios he envisages for the possible formation of a new government in Bulgaria.

According to final results posted by the Central Election Commission, the April 4 parliamentary elections saw Borissov’s GERB-UDF electoral coalition take the largest share of votes, with cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov’s party second and Kornelia Ninova’s Bulgarian Socialist Party third, with six groups making it over the threshold for seats in the new National Assembly.

Borissov said as the group with the most votes, GERB was obliged to attempt to form a government, but he acknowledged that it was improbable that such an attempt to end in success.

“From now on, with over half a million voters, fellow politician Slavi Trifonov must come out and take responsibility,” Borissov said.

He said that he was calling on Trifonov as a colleague to start forming a government: “The ruling majority, who will be the Speaker of Parliament, the (parliamentary) committees, the ministers, deputy ministers, district governors”.

Borissov said that if necessary, he would supply 10 of his MPs to vote a government nominated by Trifonov into office.

If an attempt by Trifonov failed, the country should go to elections not for an ordinary National Assembly, but a Grand National Assembly, to debate an amended constitution proposed by President Roumen Radev, Borissov said.

Borissov poured scorn on those who wanted fresh parliamentary elections, saying that the April 4 vote already had cost 150 million leva and new elections would not produce a different result.

He said that, as had happened at the time of the 2013/14 “Oresharski” administration, within a few months people would realise that his own had been better at governance.

(Photo of Borissov: government.bg)

