GERB gets most votes in Bulgaria’s April 2021 parliamentary elections – final results

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s centre-right party GERB received the largest share of the vote in the April 4 parliamentary elections, with six parties and coalitions surpassing the parliamentary representation threshold, data from the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) showed on April 6.

With ballots all voting precincts tallied, the GERB-Union of Democratic Forces electoral coalition had received 26.18 per cent of the votes, ahead of the party formed around cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov, which had 17.66 per cent.

The largest opposition party in the previous National Assembly, Kornelia Ninova’s Bulgarian Socialist Party, was in third with 15.01 per cent.

Predominantly ethnic Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms was fourth with 10.49 per cent, ahead of Hristo Ivanov’s Democratic Bulgaria centre-right coalition, with 9.45 per cent.

The final results showed only one other formation, the coalition between former Ombudsman Maya Manolova and “The Poison Trio”, the organisers of the anti-government protests in summer 2020, surpassing the parliamentary representation threshold with 4.72 per cent.

Krassimir Karakachanov’s ultra-nationalist VMRO, which exit polls on election night put just past the four-per cent threshold, fell just short, with 3.64 per cent of the vote.

CEC’s data did not include the final turnout in the April 4 vote, with its most recent figure – at 5pm on Election Day, three hours before the end of voting – being 40.2 per cent.

The CEC also did not give the number of seats won by each party and coalition standing in the April 4 elections. It is set to announce the names of MPs in the 240-seat legislature at the start of next week, allowing those candidates who stood for election in more than one electoral district to choose which one they would represent in the next Parliament.

(Photo: Bulgarian Interior Ministry)

