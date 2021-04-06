For third week, every district in Bulgaria is a Covid-19 ‘red zone’

Share this: Facebook

For the third consecutive week, all of Bulgaria’s 28 districts were Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning a rate of 120 or more infected per 100 000 population, according to the April 6 weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Covering the 14-day period up to April 4, the report showed the situation in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia as the worst, at a rate of infection of 1002 per 100 000 population.

This, however, was down from the rate of 1018 shown in the centre’s report a week earlier.

The district of Silistra, which a week earlier was above the 1000-mark, at 1002 per 100 000 population, now had an infection rate of 838 per 100 000, the report said.

Six other districts also are above the 800-mark: Varna (880), Bourgas (873) Pernik (830), Sofia district, as opposed to the city (823), Vratsa (811) and Rousse (801). In the district of Plovdiv, the rate is 586 per 100 000, according to the report.

(Map: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

