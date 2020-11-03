Bulgarian Jewish organisation condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

Share this: Facebook

The Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom” strongly condemns radical extremism and the growing number of terrorist attacks caused by hatred, it said on November 3 in reaction to the attack in Austria’s capital Vienna that began near a synagogue in the city.

Deutsche Welle reported on November 3 that the Austrian Interior Ministry said that the attack, in which at least four people died, was carried out by at least one Islamic terrrorist.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Vienna and express our condolences to the families of the victims,” Shalom said.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said in a message on Twitter that he was shocked by the upsetting news coming from Austria. He sent condolences to the families of the victims.

“Stay strong. We should stay together in these hard times,” Borissov said.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that she was shocked and outraged by the bloodshed in Vienna.

“Nothing can justify any form of violence and extremism. Bulgaria remains in solidarity with Austria in its fight against terrorism,” Zaharieva said.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in an advisory that a large-scale police operation was underway in the Austrian capital. It called on Bulgarian citizens residing in Vienna not to leave their homes and to avoid the central parts of Vienna.

