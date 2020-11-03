Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 51 more deaths, 34 110 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, a single-day record number of deaths in the country linked to the disease, according to figures posted on November 3 by the national information system.

This brings Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll to 1349.

Of the 51 people who died in the past day, 23 did not have concomitant diseases. The youngest was a 21-year-old woman, while there were also people in their 40s and 50s, along with people in their 60s and 70s.

In the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, 2427 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed, after 7910 PCR tests were done, the national information system said.

The largest number of newly-confirmed cases were in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 979, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 255.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 136, Bourgas 57, Varna 148, Veliko Turnovo 23, Vidin two, Vratsa 55, Gabrovo 34, Dobrich 23, Kurdzhali 34, Kyustendil 30, Lovech 29, Montana 60, Pazardzhik 37, Pernik 60, Pleven 45, Razgrad 27, Rousse 86, Silistra four, Sliven 11, Smolyan 20, Sofia distrrict 56, Stara Zagora 53, Turgovishte 26, Haskovo 36, Shoumen 93 and Yambol eight.

To date, 56 496 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered.

A total of 34 110 cases are active. This is an increase of 1869 compared with the November 2 report.

There are 2841 patients in hospital, an increase of 161 compared with the day before. The number of patients in intensive care has risen by 11 to 180.

Seventy-one medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 2436.

A total of 507 people recovered from the disease in the past day, bringing the total to date to 21 037.

On November 2, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov had predicted that the November 3 report would show a large rise in cases. He criticised laboratories for delays in submitting reports and said that the matter was being investigated.

