Official statistics: 33 225 people emigrated from Bulgaria in 2018, 29 559 immigrated

A total of 33 225 people changed their current address in Bulgaria for an address abroad in 2018, according to the National Statistical Institute’s annual report on the country’s demographics, released on April 12.

Of those who emigrated, just more than half were male, and every second migrant was aged 20 to 39 years, the NSI said.

About 15.8 per cent of those who left were younger than 20 and just less than 10 per cent were older than 60.

The most preferred destination countries were Germany (24.4 per cent), the United Kingdom (17.8 per cent) and Italy (7.5 per cent).

The NSI said that people who change their address abroad for an address in Bulgaria, or the immigration flow, includes Bulgarian citizens who have returned to Bulgaria and citizens of other countries granted residence permit or status in Bulgaria.

A total of 29 559 people moved from abroad to Bulgaria in 2018, according to the NSI report.

Of these, just more than half were female.

Among the immigrants to Bulgaria, 35.5 per cent are aged 20 – 39 years and 27.6 per cent – 40 to 59 years.

Nineteen per cent of immigrants to Bulgaria were younger than 20 and just less than 18 per cent were over 60.

The largest number of immigrants to Bulgaria were from Turkey (29.9 per cent), Russia (11 per cent) and Germany (7.2 per cent), the NSI report said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

