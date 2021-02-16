Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 47 more deaths, active cases rise to 23 500

Share this: Facebook

Forty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9671, according to the February 16 daily report by the national information system.

Of 11 091 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1068 – about 9.6 per cent – proved positive.

This is the fourth time in the past week that the number of positive tests exceeded the 1000-mark. The others were on February 9 (1115), February 10 (1212) and February 12 (1070).

To date, 230 747 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 656 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 197 576, according to the national information system.

There are 23 500 active cases, an increase of 365 in the past 24 hours.

There are 3421 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of four in the past day, with 289 in intensive care, a decrease of 12.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9866.

A total of 2048 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. To date, the total doses administered is 77 436. A total of 21 323 people have received a second dose.

