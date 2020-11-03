Bulgaria’s ‘Justice for All’ initiative says its protests continue

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s “Justice for All” initiative said in a November 3 statement that its traditional protests on Wednesday nights in front of the Palace of Justice in Sofia would continue.

The statement came two days after the “Poison Trio”, another of the groups of protest organisers, said that it would go over from public street protests to another form of resistance because of Bulgaria’s Covid-19 crisis.

Another of the groups that has been organising protests, the mothers from the “System is Killing Us”, also said that they would continue their protests outside the government offices.

Large-scale protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev began more than three months ago, while the “Justice for All” initiative had held protests ahead of Geshev’s election as Prosecutor-General last year.

The “Justice for All” statement said: “We do not refuse to speak out loud about the serious problems in justice that affect each of us, many of which arise in silence”.

It said that it was not giving up on its demand for reform of the prosecution and the resignation of the Prosecutor-General.

“We cannot wait until the regular election of the Prosecutor-General in another six years,” it said.

“We insist firmly and unwaveringly on the resignations of the personnel of the Supreme Judicial Council. They want us to go home comfortably and forget about resignations, this is their scenario, but we do not agree with it.

“There is no way we can leave a dangerous and incompetent government to control our destinies, because this is dangerous for our rights and even for our health and life. Observe the anti-epidemic measures and social distancing, but do not give up your freedom,” the “Justice for All” initiative said.

