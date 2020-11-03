Covid-19: Romania requires all arrivals from Bulgaria to quarantine

Share this: Facebook

Romanian authorities updated the list of countries with increased epidemic risk, arrivals from which are required to quarantine for 14 days, to include Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on November 3.

The ministry said that the quarantine requirement did not apply to transit travellers and people who planned to spend less than 72 hours in Romania, provided they presented a negative result on a PCR test carried within 48 hours of entering Romania.

Under Romania’s current self-isolation rules, the quarantine can be lifted on the tenth day if the person displays no symptoms consistent with possible Covid-19 infection and receive a negative result on a PCR test done on the eighth day of quarantine, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The list of 31 countries and territories, arrivals from which are subject to quarantine is available online (in Romanian) and was drawn based on ECDC Covid-19 incidence rate data, which showed Bulgaria having just over 350 cases per 100 000 population.

(Photo: George M. Groutas/flickr.com)

