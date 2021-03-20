Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 115 more deaths, active cases rise to 54 411

Share this: Facebook

A total of 115 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 11 932, according to the March 20 daily report by the national information system.

Of 18 449 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4162 – about 22.6 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 299 939 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 54 411 are active. This is an increase of 2492 in the number of active cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 8332 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 250 in the past 24 hours, with 689 in intensive care, an increase of 19.

Sixty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 11 160 to date.

The report said that 1555 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 233 596.

On March 19, the first day that Bulgaria resumed administering AstraZeneca vaccines after the all-clear was given by the European Medicines Agency, a total of 6669 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered, a figure that counts in all three approved products.

By comparison, on March 17, a total of 4708 doses were administered, and on March 18, a total of 5350.

To date, 362 721 doses of vaccines have been administered. A total of 69 545 people have received a second dose, an increase of 2804 in the past 24 hours.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

