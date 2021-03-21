Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Yet more new records for deaths, increases in active cases in past week

Share this: Facebook

A total of 732 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 11 966, according to the March 21 daily report by the national information system.

This is the highest death toll linked to Covid-19 in Bulgaria in a single week so far in 2021, exceeding the previous record of 641 in the week ending March 14.

The figure includes 34 more deaths registered in the past 24 hours, as of the March 21 report.

Since the March 14 report, the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date has risen by 24 602 to a total of 302 480, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The active cases have risen by 14 231 since the March 14 report to a current total of 56 277, according to the national information system.

There are 8545 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 1597 in the past week, with 691 in intensive care, an increase of 169 compared with the March 14 report.

Four hundred and seven medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to 11 198 to date, again counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

According to the national information system, 9639 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 234 237.

In the week in which, Bulgaria on Friday resumed administering AstraZeneca vaccines after the all-clear on Thursday night from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a total of 28 643 doses of vaccines were administered, counting in the vaccines from all three manufacturers approved by the EMA.

To date, since Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign on December 27, a total of 366 547 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.

On March 20, a total of 3822 doses of vaccines were administered.

This compares with 4708 on March 17, a total of 5350 on March 18, and 6669 on March 19.

The national information system report said that 70 753 people in Bulgaria had received a second dose of vaccine against Covid-19, an increase of 12 986 in the past week.

The report said that of 11 979 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2541 – about 21 per cent – proved positive.

These are the figures, according to the national information system, of tests that proved positive out of the total tests done in previous of the past seven days: March 14: 18.1 per cent; March 15: 23.8 per cent; March 16: 22.7 per cent; March 17: 23.8 per cent; March 18: 22.3 per cent; and March 19, 22.6 per cent.

The March 21 report figures emerged as Bulgaria is on the eve of new heightened restrictions, for 10 days from March 22, after the month began with the further easing of restrictions.

