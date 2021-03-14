Bulgaria records highest Covid-19 death toll in a single week so far in 2021

Share this: Facebook

A total of 641 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 11 234, according to data posted on March 14 by the national information system.

This is the highest Covid-19 death toll in a single week in Bulgaria so far in 2021. The previous highest figure was 521 in the week ending January 3.

A total of 18 067 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 277 878.

The number of active cases rose by 5330 in the past seven days, to a total of 42 046.

There are 6948 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 1319 in the past week, with 522 in intensive care, an increase of 70.

A total of 345 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to 10 791 to date.

According to the national information system, 12 096 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 224 598.

The report said that to date, 337 904 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in the past week, an increase of 50 786.

A total of 7716 people received a second dose in the past week, bringing the total to 57 767.

The March 14 report said that of 10 614 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2019 – about 19 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

