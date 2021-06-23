Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 8 deaths, 0.84% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 008, according to the June 23 report by the national information system.

Of 11 151 tests, 95 – about 0.84 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 421 246 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 9602 active cases, a decrease of 364 in the past day.

The report said that 450 people had recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 393 636.

There are 1650 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 48 in the past day, with 196 in intensive care, a decrease of four.

To date, 13 438 medical personnel have tested positive – again, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – with one new case in the past day.

So far, 1 681 399 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 733 in the past day.



A total of 759 962 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure includes 6587 people who completed the vaccination cycle on June 22.

